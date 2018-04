Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Inter FC has named its new coach.

Report informs citing official website of the Milan representative, the team will be coached by Dutchman Frank de Boer.

Today 3-year contract will be signed with the 46-year-old coach. After the ceremony, de Boer's team will have the first training.

Notably, Frank de Boer, who replaced Italian Roberto Mancini, has coached Ajax since 2010.