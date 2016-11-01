“Inter” Baku fined due to pitch invasion by supporters

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA disciplinary committee fined “Inter” club AZN 4000.

Report informs, the reason is an invasion of “bankers” supporters on the pitch and interruption of game at 83rd minute of 10th round match of Azerbaijan Premier League against Sumgayit.

Insufficient security measures by “Inter” club were determined as main reason of the incident.

“Kapaz” club of Ganja was fined AZN 1000 for yellow cards including AZN 800 for four yellow cards collected by players in match against “Zira” and AZN 200 for team captain Tural Akhundov’s second yellow card after which he was sent off at 70th minute of the match.

Notably, although “Kapaz” beat “Zira” 3:1, score results canceled and charged to 0:2 defeat.