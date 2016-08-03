Hungary's goalkeeper retires from international football

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly has confirmed he is retiring from the national team after 18 years of service following a fine Euro 2016 campaign.

Report informs, the 40-year-old former Crystal Palace goalkeeper – who also spent brief spells at Fulham and West Ham – rolled back the years with some scintillating displays in France as Hungary reached the last 16 of the competition.

Kiraly has now called time on his international efforts after a Hungarian record of 107 matches.