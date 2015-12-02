Winners of 3 licenses at Azerbaijani Cup 1/4 finals revealed

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more participant of 1/4 final stage in Azerbaijani Football Cup determined.

Report informs, Zira passed to the next stage.

Head coach Adil Shukurov's team overcame AZAL in 1/8 final match in Shuvalan - 2:1. Both goals of visiting team scored by Nelson Bonilla. Aleksandre Guruli distinguished in the local team. In 60th minute, AZAL's football player Emin Jafarguliyev got red card directly for rough game and left his team in small number.

Zira's rival in 1/4 final will be winner of Gabala - Mil-Mughan match to be held tomorrow.

Earlier, Inter and Sumgait passed stage.



Azerbaijani Cup, 1/8 final

14:00. Turan Tovuz – Inter (Baku) - 1:3

Goals: Azar Mammadov, 15 - Sabayel Baghirov, 5 (own goal). Lasha Kasradze, 24. Abbas Huseynov, 27

14:00. Neftchala – Sumgait 0:1

Goal: Pardis Fardjad-Azad, 89

15:00. AZAL (Baku) – Zira (Baku) - 1:2 Goals: Aleksandre Guruli, 90+3 - Nelson Bonilla, 30; 87

Red card: Emin Jafarguliyev, 60 (AZAL)