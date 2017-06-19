Gurban Gurbanov talks about Qarabag's rival at Champions League

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We will play with the most difficult of 5 potential rivals. Samtredia knows us better. We remember the team's play at return match with Gabala FC last season. The team has a specific way of competing".

Report informs, Qarabag's manager Gurban Gurbanov said commenting on the 2nd qualifier draw of Champions League.

He said that continuation of the Georgian championship is advantage of Samtredia: "We weren't able to gather the full squad yet. Players of the national team will join the training camp from June 20. We will try to eliminate shortcomings and get ready to play".