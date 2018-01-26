Gurban Gurbanov announces squad of Azerbaijan national team

© Report

Baku. 26 January. The squad of Azerbaijan national football team was announced.

Report informs referring to the AFFA official website, head coach Gurban Gurbanov has invited 24 players to the training camp in Antalya, Turkey, on January 27-31.

11 of them are playing in Qarabag FC, and 1 is a legionary.

45-year-old specialist named the first list with 23 footballers:

Name, surname Club Gara Garayev Qarabag Maxim Medvedev Qarabag Afran Ismayılov Qarabag Rahid Amirguliyev Qarabag Mahir Madatov Qarabag Ramil Sheydayev Qarabag Elvin Yunuszada Qarabag Joshgun Diniyev Qarabag Abbas Huseynov Qarabag Shahrudin Mahamadaliyev Qarabag Richard Almeida Qarabag Kamran Aghayev Keshla Ruslan Abishov Neftchi Rahman Hajıyev Neftchi Mahammad Mirzabayov Neftchi Emin Mahmudov Neftchi Rashad Azizli Neftchi Anton Krivotsyuk Neftchi Javid Huseynov Gabala Ruslan Gurbanov Gabala Tamkin Khalilzade Gabala Javid Imamverdiyev Sumgayit Bahlul Mustafazada Sumgayıt Pavel Pashayev Olexandria (Ukraine)

Notably, Azerbaijan national team will play friendly match against Moldova on January 30. The match will take place at 20:00 Baku time in Mardan stadium.