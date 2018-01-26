 Top
    Gurban Gurbanov announces squad of Azerbaijan national team

    45-year-old specialist named the first list with 23 footballers© Report

    Baku. 26 January. The squad of Azerbaijan national football team was announced.

    Report informs referring to the AFFA official website, head coach Gurban Gurbanov has invited 24 players to the training camp in Antalya, Turkey, on January 27-31. 

    11 of them are playing in Qarabag FC, and 1 is a legionary.

    Name, surname Club
    Gara Garayev Qarabag
    Maxim Medvedev Qarabag
    Afran Ismayılov Qarabag
    Rahid Amirguliyev Qarabag
    Mahir Madatov Qarabag
    Ramil Sheydayev Qarabag
    Elvin Yunuszada Qarabag
    Joshgun Diniyev Qarabag
    Abbas Huseynov Qarabag
    Shahrudin Mahamadaliyev Qarabag
    Richard Almeida Qarabag
    Kamran Aghayev Keshla 
    Ruslan Abishov Neftchi
    Rahman Hajıyev Neftchi
    Mahammad Mirzabayov Neftchi
    Emin Mahmudov Neftchi
    Rashad Azizli Neftchi
    Anton Krivotsyuk Neftchi
    Javid Huseynov Gabala
    Ruslan Gurbanov Gabala
    Tamkin Khalilzade Gabala
    Javid Imamverdiyev Sumgayit
    Bahlul Mustafazada Sumgayıt
    Pavel Pashayev Olexandria (Ukraine)

    Notably, Azerbaijan national team will play friendly match against Moldova on January 30. The match will take place at 20:00 Baku time in Mardan stadium.

