Gurban Gurbanov announces squad of Azerbaijan national team

Baku. 26 January. The squad of Azerbaijan national football team was announced.
Report informs referring to the AFFA official website, head coach Gurban Gurbanov has invited 24 players to the training camp in Antalya, Turkey, on January 27-31.
11 of them are playing in Qarabag FC, and 1 is a legionary.
45-year-old specialist named the first list with 23 footballers:
|Name, surname
|Club
|Gara Garayev
|Qarabag
|Maxim Medvedev
|Qarabag
|Afran Ismayılov
|Qarabag
|Rahid Amirguliyev
|Qarabag
|Mahir Madatov
|Qarabag
|Ramil Sheydayev
|Qarabag
|Elvin Yunuszada
|Qarabag
|Joshgun Diniyev
|Qarabag
|Abbas Huseynov
|Qarabag
|Shahrudin Mahamadaliyev
|Qarabag
|Richard Almeida
|Qarabag
|Kamran Aghayev
|Keshla
|Ruslan Abishov
|Neftchi
|Rahman Hajıyev
|Neftchi
|Mahammad Mirzabayov
|Neftchi
|Emin Mahmudov
|Neftchi
|Rashad Azizli
|Neftchi
|Anton Krivotsyuk
|Neftchi
|Javid Huseynov
|Gabala
|Ruslan Gurbanov
|Gabala
|Tamkin Khalilzade
|Gabala
|Javid Imamverdiyev
|Sumgayit
|Bahlul Mustafazada
|Sumgayıt
|Pavel Pashayev
|Olexandria (Ukraine)
Notably, Azerbaijan national team will play friendly match against Moldova on January 30. The match will take place at 20:00 Baku time in Mardan stadium.
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
