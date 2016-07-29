 Top
    Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger retires international football

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger on Friday announced his retirement from international duty with immediate effect.

    Report informs, the 31-year-old Manchester United midfielder, who won his 120th and final cap in Germany's 2-0 defeat to France in the semi-finals of Euro 2016, revealed the news on his official Twitter account.

    "I just asked the coach to no longer consider me in preparation of the national team application, because I want to leave"

    Schweinsteiger still has two years left to run on his United contract.

