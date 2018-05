"Gençlerbirliği" signs Albanian striker instead of Reynaldo

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish club “Gençlerbirliği” has signed 1.5-year contract with Albanian attacker Agon Xhevat Mehmeti, Report informs, referring to official web site of the club.

Norwegian “Stabaek” was last club of 27-year-old player. Mehmeti also played for Italian “Palermo” and Swedish “Malmö” during his career. This information put an end to rumors on Reynaldo’s loaning by Turkish club.

Notably, manager of “Gençlerbirliği” Sinan Temel told Report that they are not interested in Brazilian forward.