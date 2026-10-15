Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    Minister: Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship priorities align with UAE vision

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:35
    Minister: Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship priorities align with UAE vision

    Azerbaijan"s priorities during its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the areas of connectivity, digitalization and sustainable growth align with the vision and policy direction of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, according to Report.

    "The theme of the 7th CICA Summit focuses on connectivity, digitalization and sustainable growth in Asia. Azerbaijan's chairmanship priorities in these areas align with the vision and policy direction of the United Arab Emirates," he said.

    According to him, the UAE seeks to strengthen its position as a regional and global trade and logistics hub.

    "We seek to provide countries in the region with additional routes and corridors to access global markets, facilitate the movement of goods and people, improve supply chain efficiency, and create new opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation," Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar emphasized.

    He also noted that the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening mutual trust and cooperation among countries, which helps address common challenges and promotes development and prosperity.

    In addition, the minister welcomed the Lao People"s Democratic Republic's accession to CICA as a full member.

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)
    Nazir: Azərbaycanın AQEM-ə sədrliyi dövründə müəyyən etdiyi prioritetlər BƏƏ-nin baxışları ilə üst-üstə düşür
    Министр: Приоритеты председательства Азербайджана в СВМДА соответствуют видению ОАЭ
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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