Garabag-Copenhagen match tickets put for sale soon

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The date of sale of tickets for Garabag (Azerbaijan) - Copenhagen (Denmark) game within the first match of the Champions League playoff round became known.

Report informs referring to the club's press service, fans on August 12 starting at 12:00 can buy tickets at box offices of the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, where the match will take place.

The cost of tickets for regular sectors ranges from 1 to 10 AZN and 50 AZN for VIP sector.

Notably, Qarabag-Copenhagen match will be held on August 15, at 21:00.