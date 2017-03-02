"Galatasaray" FC sold Podolski to Japanese club

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish "Galatasaray" s striker Lukas Podolski will be transferred to the Japanese, "Vissel Kobe" club at the end of the season in Japan.

Report informs referring to the official website of Galatasaray, 32-year-old striker was sold for 2.6 million euros.

According to the agreement, if Podolski takes part in 75% of matches by the end of the season and if Galatasaray wins a ticket to the group stage of 2017-2018 season in Champions League, Vissel Kobe will pay additional 200,000 EUR.

Notably, in a friendly match against England on March 22, Lukas Podolski will say goodbye to Germany.