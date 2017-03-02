 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Galatasaray" FC sold Podolski to Japanese club

    Additional 200,000 EUR can be paid for German striker

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish "Galatasaray" s striker Lukas Podolski will be transferred to the Japanese, "Vissel Kobe" club at the end of the season in Japan.

    Report informs referring to the official website of Galatasaray, 32-year-old striker was sold for 2.6 million euros.

    According to the agreement, if Podolski takes part in 75% of matches by the end of the season and if Galatasaray wins a ticket to the group stage of 2017-2018 season in Champions League, Vissel Kobe will pay additional 200,000 EUR.

    Notably, in a friendly match against England on March 22, Lukas Podolski will say goodbye to Germany. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi