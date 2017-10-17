 Top
    Gabala vs Qarabag match starts on Sunday

    The first game of the season will be held at Ganja city stadium

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The match schedule of IX round of Azerbaijani Premier League defined

    Report informs the match will be held between Gabala and Garabag teams on October 22.

    The match will start at 18:30.

    The round will start at Dalga Arena on October 20. The same day Sabayil and Inter teams will play. The first match of the season will be held on Ganja city stadium the next day. Kapaz and Neftchi teams will play at the stadium where grass surface was renewed. Another important game will be held between Sumgayit and Zira on October 21.

    20 October (Friday)

    “Sabayil” – “Inter”

    “Dalğa Arena”, 18:00

    21 October (Saturday)

    “Kapaz” – “Neftchi”

    Ganja city stadium 15:00

    “Sumgayıt” – “Zira”

    “Kapital Bank Arena”, 17:00

    22 October (Sunday)

    “Gabala” – “Qarabag”

    Gabala city stadium, 18:30

    All matches will be broadcasted live on “CBC Sport” channel.

