​Gabala FC’s new transfer: We are going to fight harder than the first leg

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We came here for a win, and fortunately for us, we got the three points. We will be at home, and we are going to fight harder than the first leg.

Report informs, this was stated by Theo Weeks, in his statement to the Bush Chicken, commenting on the forthcoming match with the Hungarian FC.

After advancing to the second round of the Europa League competition, Gabala earned another first leg victory after clinching a narrow 2-1 win away from home. The 26-year-old told The Bush Chicken that his team would not be complacent and would put up a fight at home: “We played harder and got a win. We are not relaxing until the second leg is over. We will be at home, and we are going to fight harder than the first leg. Budapest needs to win. There will be a lot of pressure on us. We have to believe in ourselves and fight harder to reach the next round.”

Gabala will have to defend their lead in the return leg on at 9 p.m, July 21 at Gabala City Stadium if they are to progress to the third qualifying round.