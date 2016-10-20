'Gabala' FC issued statement on Ronaldinho’s trip to Baku

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Gabala” club wishes to realize its next project together with Brazilian star Ronaldinho.

Report informs citing club’s official website, Ronaldinho Soccer Academy operates in Porto Alegre where Brazilian star was born and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The next academy will be launched in Baku under management of “Gabala”.

The academy will provide paid and free trainings for kids above six years old and arrange social activities.

At the same time, inland and abroad travels, competitions, football schools, seminars, study of ‘Ronaldinho’s language’ – Portuguese will strengthen fundamental football and social skills of young players.

Notably, press briefing with participation of Ronaldinho will take place at 16:00 in Baku Olympic Stadium Conference Hall. The Brazilian star will hold training session for U-15 team of “Gabala” Academy on training pitch of the stadium.