French PSG club fires head coach

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of French PSG FC Laurent Blanc has been fired.

Report informs citing the club's official website, 51-year-old specialist as well as his assistants left the Paris team.

The management thanked the coaching staff for the work done in the last 3 years. L.Blanc is expected to be replaced by Unai Emery, who won Champions League with Spanish Seville consecutive 3 seasons.

Notably, PSG gained 11 titles under the guidance of Laurent Blanc. Last season, Parisians won French championship, country cup and League Cup. However, the team could not win Champions League 1/4 finals.