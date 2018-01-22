Four players from Saudi Arabia transferred to Spanish clubs in an hour

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Several Spanish teams announced the transfer of 4 players from Saudi Arabia on a lease until the end of the season.

Report informs, Leganes FC rented Yahya Al-Shehri (An-Nasr), Villarreal FC - Salem Al Dossari (Al-Hilal), Levante FC - Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad), while Valladolid FC rented Nuh Al-Musa (Al Fateh) till the end of the season. At the same time, all the clubs announced about the transitions of newcomers almost simultaneously.

It was reported that the Football Federation of Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with the Spanish La Liga, according to which the leading players of the national team in January will go on loan to the Spanish team to prepare for the final part of the 2018 World Cup.