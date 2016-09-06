Former player of Zira FC: We were offered a bribe of 2700 USD per player for loss

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Salvador national team players were offered a bribe to lost the match against Canada at 2018 World Cup qualifying group.

Report informs, the club's players stated at a press conference.

Nelson Bonilla, former footballer of Zire FC, also attended the conference. During the event, they played an audio, offering 2700 USD to each for the loss. Speaking on behalf of the team, Bonilla said: We'd like to say that we are against all such cases'.

Notably, Salvador national team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in the qualifying tournament on North, Central America and the Caribbean zone countries while Canada to win Salvador at the home match on September 7 to keep their chances to qualify for the World Cup.