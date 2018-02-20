Former Keshla player dismissed four days after his appointment as head coach

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Mikhail Makovski, ex-footballer of Baku's Keshla club, resigned just four days after his appointment as head coach of Belorussia's Molodechno.

Report informs, the reason was the fact that 41-year-old old specialist came to a meeting with fans and the media on February 16 drunken. Although he confessed that he was not in good condition at that time, he could not escape from his exile. His brother Vladimir Makovski was appointed on that position.

But since V.Makovski participated in organizing fixed match in October 2017 and sentenced to two years in prison. He has been dismissed from any football activity for five years. However, the public had protested, and Valeriy Vetrov was appointed head coach of Molodechno.

Notably, Makovski brothers were born in the town of Molodechno. They started their football career in the local team. In 2004-2005 and 2005-2006 seasons, the brothers played within "Inter" club.