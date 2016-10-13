Former head coach of Russian team: Our football lost promising attacker like Ramil Sheydayev

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Former head coach of Russian under-21 (U-21) national team Dimitri Khomukha told about appearance of his disciple Ramil Sheydayev in Azerbaijan national team.

Report informs, 47-old specialist in his interview to Russia Today noted that he was disappointed with the news. According to him, Russian football lost promising attacker: “It is difficult to reveal reason of his decision. May be we have to ask his parents. There were rumors that he received Azerbaijani passport even when he was playing for Russian youth team. But there wasn’t any agreement. Ramil openly told that he was willing to play for Russia.”

Khomukha was fired after disappointing performance of Russian national team in European Cup qualifiers. Under his management Russian team with Sheydayev included was beaten 0:3 by Azerbaijan national team in Baku. The experienced specialist told that Russian team made no progress under management of Nikolay Pisarev after his resignation: “What was changed after replacement of head coach? May be they beat Azerbaijan, Finland? No fundamental change took place.”

Notably, Russian national team managed by Nikolay Pisarev played to a draw in two home games - 2:2 against Azerbaijan and 1:1 against Finland.