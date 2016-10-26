 Top
    Former footballer sentenced to 9 years for drug smuggling

    793 kg marijuana found in truck of Marcelo Pletsch's company

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Former player Borussia (Monchengladbach) of Germany, Marcelo Pletsch has been sentenced to nine years.

    Report informs citing TASS, Brazilian footballer was arrested after police found 793 kg marijuana pressed into 854 bars in the truck belonging to his company.

    M.Pletsch was arrested in Brazil in November 2015 and investigation was launched.

    The former player continues to protest his innocence and is considering a further appeal.

    Notably, the 40-year-old defender M.Pletsch played in Germany for Borussia and Kaiserslautern. 

