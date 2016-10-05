Former coach of Azerbaijani national team included in best team of all time

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Autobiographical book of the famous Dutch football player Johan Cruyff was published.

Report informs, Cruyff included names of the players in his book, whom considers best of all time.

Lev Yashin (Russia), Carlos Alberto Torres (Brazil), Franz Beckenbauer (Germany), Josep Guardiola (Spain), Ruud Krol (the Netherlands), Alfredo di Stefano (Argentina), Bobby Charlton (England), Garrincha (Brazil), Diego Maradona (Argentina), Pele (Brazil) and Piet Keizer (the Netherlands) mentioned in the composition of the ideal team.

However, Lionel Messi, forward of Argentine national team and the Spanish Barcelona, wasn't included in the top 11.

Cruyff has died on March 24 this year at the age of 68. He was awarded Golden Ball while playing for Dutch Ajax and Spanish Barcelona.

Notably, Carlos Alberto Torres coached Azerbaijani national team in 2004-2005 season.