Format, schedule changed for FIFA Series 2026 tournament in Azerbaijan

Changes have been made to the format and schedule of the FIFA Series 2026 international tournament to be held in Azerbaijan after Oman's national team withdrew, according to Report.

Oman will not travel to Azerbaijan due to heightened military tensions in the Middle East.

Under the revised format agreed with FIFA, the tournament will now consist of two matches instead of its original schedule.

Azerbaijan will face Saint Lucia on March 27 and Sierra Leone on March 30. Both matches will be played at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. local time.