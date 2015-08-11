Footballer of Fenerbahce attacked by gunman

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Footballer of Turkey's Fenerbahce Mehmet Topala was attacked by a gunman. Report informs referring to club's website, the attack was carried out while the player was in car.

The incident occurred at noon today. After the morning exercise in Samandıra Bartu Facility M.Topal moving to his house attacked by gunman, but he managed to escape injury. The reason was bulletproof car windows.

It is noteworthy to mention that "Fenerbahce" club faced with a similar incident recently.