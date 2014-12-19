Football to be compulsory subject in Chinese secondary schools

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of China, Xi Jinping prepared a program on the popularization and development of football in the country. Report informs referring to The Economist, Xi Jinping stated that this step will contribute to Chinese team to qualify for the World Championship, to hold this competition and finish as winners in the future.

According to the program, football will be taught as a compulsory subject in Chinese secondary schools. 20 thousands schools will be supplied with stadiums and bases till 2017. This step will lead to growing 100 thousands new players. On the other hand, applicants may take a football exam when entering the university in 2016.

Currently, China is in the 88th place in FIFA rankings. The national team qualified for the World Cup only once - in 2002.