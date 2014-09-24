Football school “Manchester United” opened in Baku

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today at the conference hall of the stadium "Bayil Arena" event was held to mark the opening of Azerbaijan football school "Manchester United".

Report informs, the opening ceremony was attended by AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov, representative of "Bakcell" Richard Shearer, a spokesman for the club "Manchester United" Jonathan Rugby and veteran "Sir Alex" Michael Sylvester. AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov first took the floor.

"2 years ago collaboration with “Manchester United” has began with the support of “Bakcell”. Organized summer schools for our children with subsequent training in Manchester. Successful cooperation has led us to the idea to open a football school “Manchester United” in Baku. I express my gratitude to “Bakcell” and “Manchester United” - this is a very important project for us,“ said the Secretary General.

Representatives of the "Manchester United" also expressed confidence that the opening of the Summer School in Azerbaijan will provide an impetus to the development of football in the country and to identify a new generation of talented players.

Guests also noted the importance of opening the school for 6 years prior to the Azerbaijan matches for UEFA EURO 2020.

The initial design of the school is 4 years. In case of positive indicators, the contract may be extended. Children from 8 to 11 years will be trained in the school.

In this year, 6 Azerbaijani players selected from summer football school who obtained a chance to train at "Old Trafford".