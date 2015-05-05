First semi-final match of Champions League to be held today

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the first football match in the Champions League semi-finals will be held. Report informs that the Italian "Juventus" team will receive Spainish " Real Madrid".

Both clubs are currently in fighting shape. They proved it in their championships in the last games. "Juventus" defeated "Sampdoria" with 1: 0 score and became the Italian champion for the 31nd time. "Real Madrid" won its next victory in the Spanish championship by Cristiano Ronaldo's "hat-trick" - 3: 2. Thus, the "royal club" reduced the point difference from leader "Barcelona" to 2.

"Juventus" - "Real Madrid" match will be controlled by British referees led by Martin Atkinson.

The game will start 23:45 p.m. Baku time.