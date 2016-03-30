First presentation of FİFA Connect project took place in AFFA

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA Connect, designed for online registration of individuals or football players of clubs will begin operation in 2016/2017 seasons in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA, in this regard, meetings will be held with boys, girls, and amateur teams futsal league officials (coaches, club officials and others).

The first presentation of FIFA Connect project held today in order to give information about changing the registration rules and announcement of date and place of registration of documents. The next meeting will be held in June.