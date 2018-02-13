 Top
    First matches of Champions League 1/8 finals start today

    One will be played in Switzerland, another in Italy

    Report informs, two matches, one in Switzerland and one in Italy, will take place on the first day of the game.

    Manchester City, one of the favorites of the tournament, will face Basel in away match.

    The second match of the night will be held in Turin.The finalist of the tournament Juventus will receive England’s Tottenham.

    Champions League

    1/8 finals, first games

    February 13

    23:45. Basel (Switzerland) - Manchester City (England)

    Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)

    23:45. Juventus (Italy) - Tottenham (England)

    Referee: Felix Brych (Germany).

