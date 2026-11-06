Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 7

Rain is expected in parts of Azerbaijan on November 7, with thunderstorms, hail, and mountain snow possible in some areas, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

Intermittent rain is forecast for parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Brief periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in some parts of the peninsula during the day. Northeasterly winds will give way to moderate northwesterly winds in the evening.

Temperatures will range from 8 to 11°C overnight and 15 to 18°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will fall from 761 to 754 mmHg, and relative humidity will be 70–80%.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected in some areas, with brief heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and hail possible locally. Snow is possible in mountainous areas, and patches of fog are expected. Westerly winds will gust at times.

Temperatures will range from 8 to 12°C overnight and 14 to 17°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from −3 to 2°C overnight and 2 to 6°C during the day.