FIFA will allocate 185 million dollars to Russia

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA will allocate Russia 185 million dollars on preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

Report informs, it was stated by FIFA's Financial Director Markus Kuttner.

He noted that in 2016 revenues of the FIFA will be equal to 822 million dollars, of which 434 million - from the sale of television rights, 388 million - marketing rights.Total investments amount to 815 million dollars, of which 185 million will be spent on preparation for the next World Cup.220 million dollars will be spent on the program of football development and operating costs.