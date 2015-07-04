FIFA’s Jeffrey Webb charged with another corruption case

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Suspended FIFA vice-president and CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb, already facing charges in football’s global bribery scandal, has now been charged in a healthcare fraud case in his native Cayman Islands, Report informs citing foreign media, local media reported today.

According to the information, Cayman authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Webb and are expected to seek his extradition, reported Cayman 27 television.

Webb is currently detained in Switzerland after being arrested and indicted by the FBI last month and already faces an extradition request from the United States in relation to the football corruption charges brought by the Department of Justice.

Webb was one of seven powerful figures arrested in Zurich on May 27 two days before FIFA’s annual congress, stunning world football.

The charges by US prosecutors include allegations that millions of dollars were paid in bribes in FIFA’s selection process to host men’s World Cups and other major tournaments.

Webb’s close associate Canover Watson, also a football official in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean Football Union, was arrested last year on five charges including fraud, money-laundering relating to the CarePay card swipe payment system at the Cayman Health Services Authority.

“The Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission can confirm that in connection with the ongoing investigation into the CarePay project, further charges have today been laid at Court in relation to Canover Watson, Jeffrey Webb and Miriam Rodriguez,” said a Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission statememt, according to Cayman 27 television station’s website.

“A warrant for Mr Webb’s arrest has today been issued. We understand that he is currently being detained by the authorities in Switzerland. It is anticipated that proceedings will be instigated for his extradition to answer these charges,” the statement added.