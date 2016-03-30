FIFA President supports idea to hold World Cup 2030 in several countries

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ 2030 World Cup may be held in several countries.

Report informs, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said during his visit to Paraguay.

G.Infantino supported the idea on occasion of 100th anniversary of world cups. Uruguay were awarded the first World Cup in 1930 and beat Argentina 4-2 in the final. They also won the World Cup in 1950, upsetting hosts Brazil in the deciding match. FIFA held one joint World Cup in Japan and South Korea in 2002 but has since come out against future joint bids. After that competition, former FIFA President declared refusal of joint organization. However, new president of the association has expressed confidence in submitting an application by world cup finalists Uruguay and Argentina for World Cup 2030.

Notably, UEFA has taken analogical step. On the occasion of first European Championship, EURO-2020 matches will be organized in 13 cities, including in Baku. Till election to the post of FIFA president, Gianni Infantino was UEFA Secretary General.