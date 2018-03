​FIFA list of Azerbaijani referees for 2016 confirmed

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The list of FIFA referees for 2016 was confirmed. Report informs, 22 referees will represent Azerbaijan in the international games, as it was in the last year.

Only one change was recorded compared to the previous list. The name of Khalil Huseynli, who died in a car accident, was replaced by Farid Islamov.

The list included 3 FIFA referees, 6 assistant referees, 4 futsal, 3 beach soccer referees, in women part 2 referees and 4 linesmen.

Referee: Aliyar Agayev, Rahim Hasanov, Orkhan Mammadov

Assistant Referee: Yashar Abbasov, Mubariz Hashimov, Namig Huseynov, Rza Mammadov, Vagif Musayev, Zeynal Zeynalov

FIFA Futsal referees: Elchin Samadli, Farid Islamov, Yusif Nurullayev, Ramil Namazov

FIFA Beach Soccer referees: Afghan Hamzayev, Ingilab Mammadov, Sadagat Valiyeva

FIFA's women referees: Sabayel Qurbanova, Yuliya Qurbanova

FIFA Women Referee's assistants: Aybaniz Askerzade, Khayala Azizzade, Gulyana Guvandiyeva, Lamiya Sadigova