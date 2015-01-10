Feyenoord's footballer moves to Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 32-year-old mutually agreed to end the last six months of his Feyenoord contract after failing to hold down a regular first team place under new coach Fred Rutten, Report informs citing Voetbal International.

Schaken was linked with both ADO Den Haag and Heerenveen, but has instead decided to continue his career abroad, signing a 18-month contract at Inter Baku with an option to extend.

The winger, who has six caps for Netherlands, had spells with Cambuur, Veendam and VVV Venlo before joining Feyenoord in 2010. In five years at the Rotterdam club Schaken scored 18 goals in 136 appearances.

Inter Baku currently sit second in the Azerbaijani league, five points behind Qarabag, who knocked FC Twente out of the Europe League this season.