    Fernando Torres to play for spanish Athletico

    Fernando Torres to back Athletico Madrid

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ AC Milan took Torres on a two-year loan with much fanfare. Four months later, they might already be looking to get rid of him. In whatever way they can. F.Torres now to back to Spain "Athletico Madrid" after winter holidays, Report informs citing spanish "AS" newspaper.

    It would appear that AC Milan are working their way back through Torres's career, hoping that one of his past employers takes the bait. Chelsea presumably laughed in their faces, while Liverpool may have had a moment of sanity as well, just a few days after theMailclaimed that the Reds were considering an offer.

