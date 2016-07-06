Fenerbahçe signs contract with Russian footballer

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Fenerbahçe FC has signed a contract with German-born Russian football player Roman Petrovich Neustädter.

Report informs citing the clubs website, the parties signed 3-year contract.

The signing ceremony was held today at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Sport Complex.

28-year-old midfielder expressed his satisfaction with transfer to the Turkish club and said wants to share success of the team.

Notably, Neustädter has played for German Mainz, Borussia (Mönchengladbach) and Schalke FCs.