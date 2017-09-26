Fatih Terim gets proposal from Iranian club

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's Istiqlal club has begun negotiations with Fatih Terim, former manager of Turkish national football team.

Report informs, representative of Tehran club Emir Sultani told the Tasnim.

He said he had been interviewed by 64-year-old specialist in his home in Istanbul.

According to Sultani, Terim welcomed proposal and put forward its terms. The club president said that they will make decisions after discussing the terms within the club: "Of course, Terim is the best Muslim head coach in the world. His appointment as an important expert in Iranian football will help both technically and economically our team. In near future, the issue will be discussed within the club and relevant decision will be made”.

Sultani said they were ready to pay a large sum of money for Terim and that these expenses will be met by organizing meetings with leading teams of Turkey, including Galatasaray FC.

Notably, Istiqlal has dismissed Alireza Mansourian last week. Club manager Riza Iftikari announced that they would give superiority to Fatih Terim.