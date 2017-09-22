 Top
    Fatih Terim demands 3.5 mln EUR compensation from Turkish Football Federation

    Former coach sent a message through his lawyer

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former manager of national team Fatih Terim has warned the Turkishl Football Federation. 

    Report informs, 64-year-old specialist demands compensation due to his dismissal before his contract terminated.

    In the statement sent by his lawyer, he asked for a one-year salary in accordance with the contract.

    According to 5-year contract signed on November 15, 2013, Terim's annual income was 3.5 million EUR. This does not include prizes. Contract was unilaterally violated 16-months before the termination.

    President of the Turkish Football Federation Yıldırım Demirören and Fatih Terim signed a deal on July 26 to pay 3,5 million EUR compensation for unilaterally violating the contract. However, an experienced specialist has filed a lawsuit for not being paid within two months.

    Notably, remaining debt to Fatih Terim is 4.66 mln EUR.

