Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Romario, former star striker of Brazil and current senator, announced Monday that he intended to be a candidate for mayor of Rio, at the end of the year.

Report informs 50 year old world champion in 1994 was elected senator in 2010 and in 2014.

The candidacy of Romario, to replace the current mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, member of the PMDB in power (center right), still to be ratified by its PSB party.