Famous ex-footballer was crowned in Nigeria

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The legendary footballer of Arsenal club of England, Thierry Henry has been crowned in Nigeria.

Report informs, this happened in sponsorship event.

During the event he was awarded with title of ‘Igwe of football’ which means king of football. The retired striker who wore king dress was named king of football.

Currently, Thierry Henry works an assistant trainer in the Belgian football team and expert at Sky Sports TV channel.