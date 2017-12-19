 Top
    Close photo mode

    Famous ex-footballer was crowned in Nigeria

    This happened in the sponsorship event

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The legendary footballer of Arsenal club of England, Thierry Henry has been crowned in Nigeria.

    Report informs, this happened in sponsorship event.

    During the event he was awarded with title of ‘Igwe of football’ which means king of football. The retired striker who wore king dress was named king of football.

    Currently, Thierry Henry works an assistant trainer in the Belgian football team and expert at Sky Sports TV channel. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi