Ex-Bundesliga star jailed for terrorist propaganda

Baku. 6 April.REPORT.AZ/ 4th Aggravated Felony Court in Diyarbakir province of Turkey has passed a judgment on imprisonment of Ex-Bundesliga star Deniz Naki to 1 year 6 months 22 days.

Report informs citing Anadolu, 27-year-old attacking midfielder of Amed Sportif Faaliyetler FC at Turkish 3rd league championship was punished for terrorist propaganda for PKK. The decision will be reconsidered, if the player born in Düren, Germany, involves in any crime in the next 5 years.

Notably, Deniz Naki was banned for 12 games by the Turkish Football Federation for posting "idealogical propaganda" after home match with Bursaspor last season and indecent statement. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder played for U-19 and U-20 national teams of Germany in 2007-2009.