Everton FC signs Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Player of Turkish club Beşiktaş, Cenk Tosun was transferred to British FC Everton.

Report informs citing the BeIN Sports, the club was paid 27 mln EUR for his transfer.

President of Istanbul city club Fikret Orman managed to increase the previously offered sum by more 2 million euros in the meeting with Everton officials. He said that the transfer would be completed by the weekend.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is expected to include the 27-year-old striker in the squad for the Federal Cup match against Liverpool on January 5.

Notably, Cenk Tosun was transferred to Beşiktaş from Gaziantepspor as a free agent on July 1, 2014. He scored 55 goals in 114 games in the squad of the Istanbul representative and made 13 assists. The forward, who also played for lower age group teams in native Germany, is a trainee of Eintracht.