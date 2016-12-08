Europa League group stage finalizes today

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Final games of Europa League group stage will be played today.

Report informs, most of the teams who will leave the tournament are already known.

‘Zorya’ Ukraine in Group A, ‘Astana’ Kazakhstan in Group B, ‘Gabala’ Azerbaijan and ‘Mainz’ Germany in Group C, ‘Viktoria’ Czech Republic in Group E, ‘Rapid’ Austria and ‘Sassuolo’ Italy in Group F, ‘Panathinaikos’ Greece in Group G, ‘Konyaspor’ Turkey in Group H, ‘Nice’ France and ‘Salzburg’ Austria in Group I, ‘Inter’ Italy in Group K will make last appearance in this year’s Europa League.

Turkish ‘Fenerbahce’ leads the Group A with 10 points.

Final matches will determine a leader in group C, where ‘Gabala’ has no chances qualify.

‘Qarabag’ has to fight for positive score in home game against ‘Fiorentina’ and wait for good news from Greece to qualify for next round in Group J.

Europa League, group stage, 6th matches

8 December

Group A

22:00. "Feyenoord" (Netherlands) - "Fenerbahce" (Turkey)

22:00. "Zorya" (Ukraine) - "Manchester United" (England)

Standings: "Fenerbahce" - 10. "Manchester United" - 9. "Feyenoord" - 7. "Zorya" - 2.

Group B

22:00. "Apoel" (Cyprus) - "Olympiakos" (Greece)

22:00. "Young Boys" (Switzerland) - "Astana" (Kazakhstan)

Standings: "Apoel" - 9. "Olympiakos" - 8. " Young Boys " - 5. "Astana" - 5.

Group C

22:00. "Mainz" (Germany) - "Gabala" (Azerbaijan)

22:00. "Anderlecht" (Belgium) - "Saint-Etienne" (France)

Standings: " Anderlecht " - 11. " Saint-Etienne" - 9. " Mainz " - 6. "Gabala" - 0.

Group D

22:00. "Maccabi" (Tel-Aviv, Israel) - "Dandolk" (Ireland)

22:00. AZ (Netherlands) - "Zenit" (Russia)

Standings: "Zenit" - 15. AZ - 5. "Dandolk" - 4. "Maccabi" - 4.

Group E

22:00. "Astra" (Romania) - "Roma" (Italy)

22:00. "Viktoria" (Czech Republic) - "Austria" (Austria)

Standings: "Roma" - 11. "Astra" - 7. "Austria" - 5. "Viktoria" - 3.

Group F

22:00. "Sassuolo" (Italy) - "Genk" (Belgium)

22:00. "Rapid" (Austria) - "Athletic" (Spain)

Standings: "Genk" - 9. "Athletic" - 9. "Rapid" - 5. "Sassuolo" - 5.

Group G

00:05. "Panathinaikos" (Greece) - "Celta" (Spain)

00:05. "Standard" (Belgium) - "Ajax" (Netherlands)

Standings: "Ajax" - 13. "Standard" - 6. "Celta" - 6. "Panathinaikos" - 1.

Group H

20:00. "Braga" (Portugal) - "Shakhtar" (Donetsk, Ukraine)

20:00. "Konyaspor" (Turkey) - "Gent" (Belgium)

Standings: "Shakhtar" - 15. "Braga" - 6. "Gent" - 5. "Konyaspor" - 1.

Group I

00:05. "Nice" (France) - "Krasnodar" (Russia)

00:05. "Salzburg" (Austria) - "Schalke 04" (Germany)

Standings: "Schalke 04" - 15. "Krasnodar" - 7. "Salzburg" - 4. "Nice" - 3.

Group J

20:00. "Karabakh" (Azerbaijan) - "Fiorentina" (Italy)

20:00. PAOK (Greece) - "Slovan" (Czech Republic)

Standings: "Fiorentina" - 10. "Karabakh" - 7. PAOK - 7. "Slovan" - 4.

Group K

00:05. "Southampton" (England) - "Apoel" (Israel)

00:05. "İnter" (Italy) - "Sparta" (Czech Republic)

Xal durumu: "Sparta" - 12. "Apoel" - 7. "Southampton" - 7. "İnter" - 3.

Group L

20:00. "Villarreal" (Spain) - "Steaua" (Romania)

20:00. "Osmanlispor" (Turkey) - "Zurich" (Switzerland)

Standings: "Osmanlispor" - 7. "Steaua" - 6. "Zurich" - 6. "Villarreal" - 6.