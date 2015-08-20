English club makes official suggestion to Burak Yilmaz

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ English club "West Ham" sent a suggestion to the player of "Galatasaray" Burak Yilmaz. Report informs, Istanbul representative made an official statement.

Noting the false news that is spreading in media, it was stressed that the proposed amount is 5 million Euros. But Burak Yilmaz said that he does not want to leave "Galatasaray", also, the club does not intend to transfer him.

Burak Yilmaz is playing in "Galatasaray" since 2012. Before Istanbul club, the forward was wearing the uniform of "Trabzonspor".