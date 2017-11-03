Emrah Çelikel: Gurbanov will work both at Qarabag and national team

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ “We congratulate Gurban Gurbanov on the occasion of his appointment as manager of Azerbaijan national team. This is also a step taken for improvement of Qarabag and Azerbaijan national team.”

Director of Qarabag club Emrah Çelikel told Report commenting on the decision of AFFA Executive Committee to appoint Gurban Gurbanov as the head coach of Azerbaijan national team.

He said that 45-year-old specialist will also continue to work at Qarabag club: “Relevant agreement has been reached. The question of his leaving the Qarabag is not discussion topic and it will never happen. Gurban Gurbanov will work both for Qarabag FC and Azerbaijan's national team,” he said.

Gurban Gurbanov has been working as the head coach of Qarabag since 2008.