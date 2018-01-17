Elkhan Mammadov: We do not mind Rashad Sadigov to work in Qarabag

© Report

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA does not object Azerbaijan national team coach Rashad Sadigov's working for Qarabag club.

Report informs, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov said.

According to Mammadov, the fact that R. Sadigov plays as a footballer in the main team of Qarabag as well as working in the club does not prevent him from working in the national team: "There were discussions about this several times. We do not see the negative impact of his work in Qarabag. Because training camp of U-21 currently continues. A few test matches will take place within the training process. They have already won Alanyaspor 3:1. He is always with the team. We do not see the negative impact of Rashad's activity in Qarabag”.

Notably, after Zaur Hashimov has been appointed head coach of U-18 and Ramil Guliyev as head coach of U-17 national teams they have been dismissed as the coach of Gabala FC and Zira FC.