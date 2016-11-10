Dutch player loses his memory

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Striker of Holland national team Vincent Janssen lost his memory for 20 minutes after clash with Simon Mignolet at 26th minute of friendly game with Belgium on Wednesday night, Report informs.

Holland boss Danny Blind expressed his concern over his player’s health: "The physician told me it is a concussion. He lost 20 minutes of his memory, and doesn't know what happened. We have to be careful with that and talk it through."

Notably, the match ended with score 1:1.