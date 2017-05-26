Doping tests will be held in Azerbaijan Premier League games

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from this year, footballers will pass doping-tests in games of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL).

The Executive Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (ANADA) Shafag Huseynli told Report.

According to her, process will be carried out within the National Anti-Doping Program.

Telling that the procedures will be conducted in conformity with international requirements, the head of ANADA noted that the games subjected to tests will be kept in secret. Talking about international games, she added that FIFA and UEFA assign doping controllers for such issues.

Notably, next season of Azerbaijan Premier League begins in mid-August.