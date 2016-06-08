Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy visits Turkish Football Federation

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy and Member of the Supervisory Board of "Neftchi", Zaur Gahramanov has visited the Turkish Football Federation. Report informs referring to the Federation, Z.Gahramanov visited the training bases of national teams.

Z.Gahramanov met with an Executive Committee member of the Federation, Cengiz Zulfikaroglu and Secretary General Kadir Kardash, wished good luck to the Turkish national team in the upcoming EURO 2016 in France.

At the end of the meeting, C.Zulfikaroglu presented a commemorative T-shirt to Z.Gahramanov with names of the footballers.