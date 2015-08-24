 Top
    Date of "Young Boys" visit to Baku becomes known

    The team will stay in Hilton hotel

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The rival of "Karabakh" club in the playoff stage of Europe League in football, Swiss "Young Boys" will arrive in Baku tomorrow,  Report was told by Aghdam club spokesperson Nurlan Ibrahimov.

    N.Ibrahimov said that the rival team will be in the capital tomorrow evening. The team will stay in "Hilton" hotel.

    The second-leg meeting between the teams will take place on August 27. In the first match in Switzerland, "Karabakh" gained a victory 1:0.

